Michigan State lands commitment from 2023 wide receiver target

It's been a tumultuous couple of months for Michigan State football. After stumbling to a 5-7 record to close out the 2022 season, the Spartans suffered several decommitments from their 2023 recruiting class and saw eight players enter the transfer portal.

However, Michigan State received some good news and regained a little momentum on Wednesday when three-star Richmond (Va.) Thomas Jefferson high school wide receiver Aziah Johnson gave his verbal pledge to the Spartans.

At 6-foot-2 and 175 pounds, Johnson is a tall, long prospect who could develop into a mismatch for the Spartans on the outside. His commitment comes just days after visiting East Lansing over the weekend of Dec. 2. Johnson chose Michigan State over the likes of North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia Tech and Wake Forest.

According to the 247Sports composite rankings, Johnson is ranked No. 1013 overall in the class of 2023, and considered the No. 80 athlete prospect. He's also ranked the No. 28 prospect out of the state of Virginia.

Michigan State wide receiver coach Courtney Hawkins was the primary recruiter for the Spartans in the battle for Johnson. With 11 players committed, MSU's 2023 recruiting class is now ranked No. 43 in the country.

Of the 11 committed players in the Spartans' class, nine are rated as four-star prospects. If Michigan State signs all nine players, that would set a program record for the most four-star players in one class. MSU has an average player rating of 90.65, which is the 15th-best mark in the nation.

National Signing Day is on Wednesday, Dec. 21.

Michigan State verbal commitments, Class of 2023