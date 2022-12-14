Michigan State lands commitment from 2023 wide receiver target
It's been a tumultuous couple of months for Michigan State football. After stumbling to a 5-7 record to close out the 2022 season, the Spartans suffered several decommitments from their 2023 recruiting class and saw eight players enter the transfer portal.
However, Michigan State received some good news and regained a little momentum on Wednesday when three-star Richmond (Va.) Thomas Jefferson high school wide receiver Aziah Johnson gave his verbal pledge to the Spartans.
At 6-foot-2 and 175 pounds, Johnson is a tall, long prospect who could develop into a mismatch for the Spartans on the outside. His commitment comes just days after visiting East Lansing over the weekend of Dec. 2. Johnson chose Michigan State over the likes of North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia Tech and Wake Forest.
According to the 247Sports composite rankings, Johnson is ranked No. 1013 overall in the class of 2023, and considered the No. 80 athlete prospect. He's also ranked the No. 28 prospect out of the state of Virginia.
Michigan State wide receiver coach Courtney Hawkins was the primary recruiter for the Spartans in the battle for Johnson. With 11 players committed, MSU's 2023 recruiting class is now ranked No. 43 in the country.
Of the 11 committed players in the Spartans' class, nine are rated as four-star prospects. If Michigan State signs all nine players, that would set a program record for the most four-star players in one class. MSU has an average player rating of 90.65, which is the 15th-best mark in the nation.
National Signing Day is on Wednesday, Dec. 21.
Michigan State verbal commitments, Class of 2023
- Four-star EDGE Bai Jobe; Community Christian School; Norman, Okla.; No. 82 nationally, No. 14 EDGE, No. 1 in state of Oklahoma
- Four-star DL Andrew Depaepe; Pleasant Valley High School; Bettendorf, Iowa; No. 137 nationally, No. 16 Defensive Lineman, No. 2 in state of Iowa
- Four-star LB Jordan Hall; IMG Academy; Bradenton, Fla.; No. 179 nationally, No. 16 Linebacker, No. 41 in state of Florida
- Four-star DL Jalen Thompson; Cass Technical High School; Detroit, Mich.; No. 219 nationally, No. 32 Defensive Lineman, No. 3 in state of Michigan
- Four-star OT Stanton Ramil; Thompson High School; Alabaster, Ala.; No. 222 nationally, No. 20 Offensive Tackle, No. 17 in the state of Alabama
- Four-star TE Brennan Parachek; Dexter High School; Dexter, Mich.; No. 327 nationally, No. 18 Tight End, No. 6 in state of Michigan
- Four-star LB Jayvant Brown; St. Thomas Aquinas High School; Fort Lauderdale, Fla.; No. 394 nationally, No. 31 Linebacker, No. 72 in state of Florida
- Four-star IOL Cole Dellinger; Clarkston High School; Clarkston, Mich.; No. 403 nationally, No. 26 Interior Offensive Lineman, No. 7 in state of Michigan
- Four-star CB Chance Rucker; Ryan High School; Denton, Texas; No. 406 nationally, No. 40 Cornerback; No. 68 in state of Texas
- Three-star CB Eddie Pleasant III; Carrollwood Day High School; Tampa, Fla.; No. 854 nationally, No. 83 Cornerback; No. 125 in state of Florida
- Three-star ATH Aziah Johnson; Thomas Jefferson High School; Richmond, Va.; No. 1013 nationally, No. 80 Athlete, No. 28 in state of Virginia