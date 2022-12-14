BREAKING: Michigan State football lands California speedster in 2023 class

Chalk up another one for Mel Tucker and the Spartans!

Michigan State football is heating up on the recruiting trail with two commitments a week before early Signing Day. On Wednesday evening, the Spartans got a commitment from three-star Simi Valley (Calif.) Chaminade athlete Jaelon Barbarin.

Standing 5-foot-9 and weighing in at 190 pounds, Barbarin is an absolute speedster out of the Golden State. His 100-meter dash time has been clocked at 10.37 seconds. Michigan State recruited him as a running back, with position coach Effrem Reed leading the way.

Reed and Tucker did well to snag this hidden gem off the West Coast. Barbarin was also strongly considering Washington State, but it was the Spartans that won out in his recruitment.

Barbarin is a close friend of four-star 2023 quarterback prospect Sam Leavitt, who has been committed to the Cougars since July. In recent weeks, Michigan State quarterback coach Jay Johnson has been working on flipping Leavitt to the Spartans' class. MSU hosted the four-star QB prospect for a visit this past weekend.

Leavitt is ranked No. 377 overall and is the No. 23 quarterback prospect in the class of 2023, according to the 247Sports composite rankings. Barbarin, meanwhile, is an underrated prospect, coming in ranked No. 1116 overall, the No. 94 athlete and the No. 99-ranked player from the state of California.

Despite some recent struggles on the recruiting trail, Michigan State has rebounded in a nice way this week. Earlier on Wednesday, the Spartans landed a commitment from three-star athlete Aziah Johnson, who will play wide receiver for MSU.

With the additions of Barbarin and Johnson, Michigan State's 2023 recruiting class is now ranked No. 33 in the country, with an average prospect rating of 90.24 (17th-best in the country, third-best in the Big Ten). The Spartans are back up to 12 committed prospects, with nine of those rated as four-stars.

The most four-stars that MSU has signed in one recruiting class is eight, so the Spartans are on track for a new program record should they hold all nine of those commitments and receive their letters of intent during the early signing period (Dec. 21-23).

Michigan State verbal commitments, Class of 2023