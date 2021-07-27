Michigan State Target, 3-star WR Kevin Thomas sets Commitment Date

Kevin Thomas, a 2022 three-star wide receiver from Philadelphia, is scheduled to announce his commitment on July 28.

East Lansing, Mich. – Another prospect atop Michigan State's recruiting board is scheduled to announce his commitment soon.

Kevin Thomas, a 2022 three-star wide receiver from Philadelphia, plans to choose between Florida, Nebraska, Texas A&M, West Virginia, and the Spartans on July 28.

He took official visits to MSU and WVU in June and would become the fourth WR in Michigan State's next class alongside Tyrell Henry, Jaron Glover, and Antonio Gates Jr.

According to 247Sports Composite rankings, Thomas is the No. 13 overall player in Pennsylvania and a top-70 wideout in his respective class (No. 480 nationally).

2022 Michigan State Football Commits

4-star QB Katin Houser (6-3/200, St. John Bosco High)

4-star WR Antonio Gates Jr. (6-1/185, Fordson High)

3-star WR Jaron Glover (6-3/195, Riverview High)

3-star WR Tyrell Henry (6-1/170, Roseville High)

3-star TE Michael Masunas (6-5/235, Hamilton High)

3-star TE Jack Nickel (6-4/230, Milton High)

3-star OL Gavin Broscious (6-5/305, Desert Edge)

3-star OL Kristian Phillips (6-6/340, Salem High)

3-star OT Braden Miller (6-7/290, Eaglecrest High)

3-star OT Ashton Lepo (6-7/270, Grand Haven High)

3-star S Malik Spencer (6-2/193, Buford High)

3-star DB Shannon Blair (6-1/170, Knoxville West)

3-star CB Ade Willie (6-1/185, IMG Academy)

3-star LB Quavian Carter (6-4/200, Lee County)

3-star DL/DE Chase Carter (6-6/215, Minnehaha Academy)

5-star K Jack Stone (6-0/186, Highland Park, Kohl's Kicking Rankings)

Please make sure you tell us your thoughts when you like our Facebook Page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Do you want the latest and breaking Michigan State news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Then please sign up for the DAILY Spartan Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE MAGAZINE ICON at the top left of the page or the FOLLOW button back on the main page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates on Michigan State Sports when you follow us on Twitter @HondoCarpenter @McLainGrant1