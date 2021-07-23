Michigan State Target, 4-star ATH Jaden Mangham sets Commitment Date

East Lansing, Mich. – A top prospect in the state of Michigan revealed plans to announce his commitment soon.

Jaden Mangham, a 2022 four-star athlete from Wylie E. Groves High, intends to choose a school on August 1.

The dual-sport athlete, who also competes in track and field, revealed his final six universities, listing Michigan State alongside Illinois, Nebraska, Michigan, West Virginia, and Georgia Tech.

At 6-foot-3 and 185-pounds, Mangham is the No. 7 overall recruit in his home state and a top-20 (No. 17) athlete in the 2022 recruiting class (No. 289 nationally).

"Tall, long prospect who can play cornerback, safety or wide receiver at the next level. Track guy and a long strider who can cover ground quickly with that stride. Has shown good ball skills. Goes up and gets it on offense, and size and athleticism allow him to matchup on bigger receivers on defense. Smooth, transitions well and as he keeps improving and tightening up technique, that should only continue," National Recruiting Analyst Allen Trieu wrote on April 27. "Has to add weight to his frame and get stronger. Can still improve top end also. But high potential. We like him as a free safety or wide receiver, but a big corner is not out of the question."

2022 Michigan State Football Commits

4-star QB Katin Houser (6-3/200, St. John Bosco High)

3-star WR Jaron Glover (6-3/195, Riverview High)

3-star WR Tyrell Henry (6-1/170, Roseville High)

3-star TE Michael Masunas (6-5/235, Hamilton High)

3-star TE Jack Nickel (6-4/230, Milton High)

3-star OL Gavin Broscious (6-5/305, Desert Edge)

3-star OL Kristian Phillips (6-6/340, Salem High)

3-star OT Braden Miller (6-7/290, Eaglecrest High)

3-star OT Ashton Lepo (6-7/270, Grand Haven High)

3-star S Malik Spencer (6-2/193, Buford High)

3-star DB Shannon Blair (6-1/170, Knoxville West)

3-star CB Ade Willie (6-1/185, IMG Academy)

3-star LB Quavian Carter (6-4/200, Lee County)

3-star DL/DE Chase Carter (6-6/215, Minnehaha Academy)

5-star K Jack Stone (6-0/186, Highland Park, Kohl's Kicking Rankings)

