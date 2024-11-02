Michigan State vs. Indiana Live Game Thread
EAST LANSING, Mich. -- The Michigan State Spartans (4-4, 2-3 Big Ten) will take on the No. 13 Indiana Hoosiers (8-0, 5-0 Big Ten) in the safe confines of Spartan Stadium for a Nov. 2 tilt.
Remember the rule of five. The game is over if the Spartans win that key statistical battle. For those who don't remember it, it has to do with sacks and turnovers. If the Spartans have three sacks and give up two, they are plus one. They are plus three if they get four turnovers and give up only one. That would give them a plus-four for the day. They want to get to a plus-five ratio every game.
The Hoosiers are aiming to go 9-0 for the first time in program history while the Spartans, a rare underdog in the history of this matchup, are looking to keep their bowl hopes alive. The Battle for the Ol' Brass Spittoon is sure to be a physical, competitive matchup this time around.
The Spartans have played some of their best football the past two weeks, though the latter week against Michigan was far inferior to the Iowa performance (the cause of this mostly due to play-calling).
The return of Indiana quarterback Kurtis Rourke makes a massive difference for the Hoosiers.
Staff Predictions
Michael France: Indiana, 31-17
Indiana is rolling right now. The Spartans are fresh off a heartbreaking loss that ended with pure rage and angst. How the young team handles it is to be determined. Expect the Spartans to play physical and try to out-tough the efficient, well-coached Hoosiers.
The Spartans will only go as far as their ability to take care of the ball. That is nothing new this season. They might keep it close at first, but Indiana will pull away as the game goes on.
Carter Landis: Indiana, 48-23
I hate to say it, but Michigan State will probably not come close in this one. Indiana is a well-oiled machine on both sides of the ball, plus they get Kurtis Rourke back. I don't see a way the Spartans pull this one off, especially if they turn the ball over as often as they have.
