Michigan State's Kenneth Walker III named to Doak Walker Award Watch List

East Lansing, Mich. – Michigan State football spent majority of the offseason reshaping its roster, landing 15 new scholarship players, including former Wake Forest running back Kenneth Walker III.

The Tennessee native is one of 82 tailbacks named to the Doak Walker Award watch list, which is annually given to the top player at the running back position.

Walker, a 5-foot-10 and 205-pound athlete, entered the transfer portal on Jan. 1 after rushing for 579 yards and 13 touchdowns for WFU in 2020.

That was a follow-up to his freshman season, where he ranked third among ACC newcomers with 579 yards (44.5 ypg) with four scores. Walker also set a Demon Deacon record with a 96-yard TD against Rice.

"He's a complete player," Spartan head coach Mel Tucker said on April 24. "I think you can see that today. He does an excellent job running the ball ... he can make guys miss. He runs with power, and he does a great job in pass protection ... he's a great addition to our football team."

