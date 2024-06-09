Month of June Will Have an Immense Impact on Spartans' Coach Jonathan Smith
Michigan State and Coach Jonathan Smith have overcome multiple obstacles this offseason before entering a busy month of June. After losing nearly 20 scholarship players to the transfer portal, Coach Smith and his coaching staff were forced to quickly recover to fix a roster that was losing quality talent to other schools nationwide. Coach Smith and his coaching staff recovered nicely, signing many talented players in the transfer portal.
Coach Smith signed one of the top 2024 transfer portal classes of any football program in the country this season. Still, the Spartans have a month of June filled with visits from Michigan State recruiting targets they hope to sign.
As he enters the first season at the helm, Coach Smith has accepted a unique but challenging opportunity to rebuild Michigan State’s football program. He and his coaching staff have already faced arguably the most significant challenge they’ll have to face each season: the transfer portal. With that valuable experience, Coach Smith can now focus on building Michigan State’s roster through the recruiting trail.
Coach Smith and Michigan State will host camps in East Lansing to get a closer look at players, primarily from Michigan and surrounding states. The Spartans have already added 25 scholarship players in the 2024 recruiting class. In June, they host numerous official and unofficial visits to campus as they try to add even more talent to the roster. Coach Smith and the Spartans will spend June and the following months trying their best to add players and build chemistry.
In Coach Smith’s first offseason with the team, Michigan State has had an up-and-down summer. He has stated that he expected June to be a “huge” month, which it undoubtedly is. However, June could be more important to Coach Smith and the Spartans than beyond just this season. If he and his coaching staff can secure more commitments from talented players in June, it could help shorten the rebuilding process Michigan State faces. However, if June does not go well, it could make for a long first couple of seasons under Coach Smith.
