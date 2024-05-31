The Month of June Will Be Big For Michigan State Football
The Michigan State Spartans had a superb month of May -- Coach Jonathan Smith rebounded in the transfer portal and secured three 2025 commits -- three-star linebacker Di'Mari Malone, three-star tight end Emmett Bork, and three-star running back Jace Clarizio.
The last day of May will bring nine recruits to East Lansing on official visits. It will kickstart what will be a busy June on the recruiting trail for Michigan State.
The Spartans will host numerous priority recruits throughout the month -- here are the notable visitors.
June 7
Three-star interior offensive lineman Drew Nichols, from Murrieta Valley, California, is high on Michigan State's list. Nichols, a coach's son who has Michigan State alumni in his family, would be a huge grab for Smith. Nichols told Spartan Nation he really likes offensive line coach Jim Michalczik. Nichols is ranked No. 82 among interior offensive linemen. He is an athletic offensive lineman and 6-foot-5, so he could venture outside of an interior spot.
Three-star offensive lineman Rowan Byrne could be a gem if offensive line coach Jim Michalczik can secure him. Byrne is 6-foot-6, athletic, and the No. 79 offensive lineman in the 2025 class, per 247Sports. He is the No. 6 player in the state of New York. The competition for Byrne is stiff -- Florida State, Penn State, and Clemson are all vying for him as well. Byrne is scheduled to visit Clemson on May 31, Florida State a week after he goes to East Lansing, and Penn State the week after that.
Byrne visited Florida State unofficially in April.
June 14
Defensive back Tariq Hayer will be the lone four-star in attendance. Hayer is the No. 18 safety and No. 202 overall player in the 2025 class. The 6-foot-1, 190-pound recruit is a track superstar, and his ball skills are superb. He is deadly in the box, too. Hayer would be a huge pick-up from Spartans cornerbacks coach Demetrice Martin and safeties coach Blue Adams, who are recruiting him.
Jabree Wallace-Coleman is the No. 38 running back in the 2025 class. Competition will be tight between Michigan State, Penn State, and North Carolina. The Spartans recently secured a commitment from 2025 three-star Jace Clarizio.
Three-star Nolan Davenport is one of the best offensive linemen in the Midwest. He is the No. 31 player at his position. Davenport told Spartan Nation he wants to go to a program that will coach him up. Michalczik can show him.
Tyrone Burrus Jr. is a standout three-star edge rusher from Warren Central in Indianapolis, Indiana. Burrus is the No. 28 edge rusher in the 2025 class. He told Spartan Nation he is looking to dominate at the college level.
June 21
Orchard Lake St. Mary's program has the potential to feed the Smith era early. Three-star linebacker DJ White committed in April, and the No. 1 tight end in the state, Jayden Savoury, will have visited on May 31st.
On June 21, top offensive lineman Antonio Johnson and athlete Bryson Williams will be in East Lansing. Johnson had a great performance at the recent Wayne State mega camp. Williams is the No. 13 player in Michigan, per 247Sports. Williams is visiting Kansas and Pitt in the weeks prior to his trip to Michigan State.
Top Georgia receiver Gerritt Kemp will visit the Spartans as well. Kemp told Spartan Nation that campus life is important to him.
Michael France is Sports Illustrated's Michigan State recruiting beat writer, covering all things Big Ten recruiting for Spartan Nation. Be sure to follow him on Twitter/X@michaelfrancesi for exclusive Spartans recruiting coverage.
