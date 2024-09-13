MSU Announces Week 3 Scout Team Players of the Week
Michigan State will soon take the field and try to secure its third straight win.
After beating Florida Atlantic and upsetting Maryland on the road to start Big Ten play, Michigan State returns home to face Prairie View A&M. The Spartans look to move to 3-0 on the season with many winnable games on the back end of the schedule that could help them reach a bowl game this season.
However, Michigan State must do its part and perform well on the field. As has become the norm under Coach Jonathan Smith, Michigan State has recognized a handful of players who performed well on the scout team this week in preparation for the Spartans’ matchup against Prairie View A&M this weekend.
Coach Smith announced this week’s Scout Team Players of the Week on X, formerly known as Twitter, saying: “Scout Team Players of the Week! These guys came ready to work every day and were dialed in on the details to help our team get better this week!"
The players Smith and Michigan State selected for this week’s award were:
- DB DJ Kennard
- WR Jaylan Brown
- WR Grant Calcagno
- DL Mason Nickel
- DB Dorian Davis
- OL Charlton Luniewski
Smith has made it clear he wants to rebuild every level of Michigan State’s football program, even the players who will not get much playing time this season, as usually is the case with scout team players. Although they do not play much on Saturdays, they are critical to the team’s weekly preparation. The scout team does not get much attention, as they often do the dirty work that receives little to no recognition for their contributions.
Smith’s simple gesture of creating an award for the scout team and then publicly acknowledging them goes a long way, even though it may seem like it is not a big deal. His thoughtfulness in giving credit even to the smallest contributors to the team shows he is truly determined to change the culture at Michigan State while rebuilding the team on the field. Time will tell how successful Coach Smith can be at doing so.
