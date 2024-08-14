MSU Coach Jonathan Smith Pleased with the Spartans' Progress
Michigan State has continued to have productive practices as the season quickly approaches.
After an offseason filled with the difficult task of rebuilding the team’s roster, Coach Jonathan Smith had the chance to gauge where the team stood after recently holding a scrimmage amongst the team.
Michigan State is still weeks away from its home opener. However, the team’s scrimmage allowed the players and coaches to understand better how things would go moving forward.
Smith said on Monday that while the Spartans undoubtedly have a way to go, he liked what he saw from the team during the scrimmage.
"Was pleased with the amount of work we got done," Smith said about the team’s scrimmage. "Over 100 snaps of live scrimmage. Got all four phases in special teams, quality reps there. And when I say quality, we're learning about where we're at. It wasn't flawless by any stretch of the imagination, but it was really good work to recognize where we're at after, at that time, 11 practices.”
Michigan State is in the middle of another week of fall camp and looks to continue improving. Smith understands football is a game of endurance. He believes it is a critical week for the team’s development.
“So, this is a huge week moving forward. We'll scrimmage again," Smith said. "The plan (is) this coming Saturday, so we gotta keep pushing. Getting to that point of camp where bodies ain't feeling great, a lot of plays, a lot of install, we gotta keep pushing through that and be in this constant state of improvement."
Michigan State is at a vital point in its first offseason under Smith. The team will have a new coaching staff and many new faces in critical positions. Fall camp gives the Spartans the best opportunity to properly prepare for the upcoming season, as their schedule is one of the most difficult in the Big Ten.
Although Michigan State has an outside chance of making it to a bowl game this upcoming season, it will largely depend on the work they do in fall camp. Anything is possible if Smith can develop well enough before the season starts.
