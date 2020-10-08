SI.com
Spartan
Nation
HomeBig TenFootballBasketballAsk HondoHockey
Search

MSU Football: Developing Entire Roster Amidst COVID-19

McLain Moberg

As we have quickly found out from our country and around the world, COVID-19 affects everything, including sports.

It's already caused more than 20 college football games to be postponed, and in other contests, teams were forced to play without critical components due to the virus.

Multiple conferences have already experienced this fate, so it's safe to assume the Big Ten probably won't be the exception.

The league also requires its student-athletes to sit out for 21 days if they test positive for COVID-19, making it even more important that teams stay healthy.

So how do Michigan State and Mel Tucker plan for their depth to be compromised concerning the coronavirus? By preparing for every possible outcome in his first year as head coach.

"We've talked as a staff from early on that we were going to need to develop the entire roster this year, this season. All the scholarship players, walk-ons, everybody's going to have to be developed in some way, shape or form to be able to at some point go in the game and play winning football for us if their number is called," Tucker said.

With less than three weeks before the Spartans face Rutgers, he wants players to be well versed, which is why Tucker told reporters the team would begin "cross-training" soon.

It's a process where players will learn different positions close to their own such as running backs learning to play wide receiver or a defensive tackle learning to play the end spot.

In an attempt to improve his contingency plan, Tucker will take it a step further, asking his team to learn positions on both sides of the ball.

"If guys know multiple positions, then you have more flexibility," said Tucker. "Are you able to handle injuries or anything that may be COVID-related?"

It makes sense and leads back to his depth chart being more of a "rep chart," showing where his guys have been working out in practice.

One thing is sure; Tucker believes in his coaching methods.

"I feel very confident about our operation and our process," Tucker said. "We're very process-driven."

Tell us what you think in the comment section below.

Want the latest breaking MSU news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Spartan Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE MAGAZINE ICON at the top left of the page or the FOLLOW button back on the main page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates on Michigan State Sports when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter @McLainGrant1

THANKS FOR READING SPARTAN NATION
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Michigan State’s Top-10 Tackle Leaders of All-Time

Spartan Nation dives into the players who racked up the most tackles in Michigan State's history.

McLain Moberg

Michigan State Football Offers ’22 3-Star DE Chase Carter

The Spartans offer 2022 three-star defensive end Chase Carter out of Minneapolis, Minnesota.

McLain Moberg

State of Michigan State Athletics Podcast Episode XIII

On this edition of the state of Michigan State athletics podcast, Spartan Nation senior writer Jon Schopp and publisher Hondo Carpenter discuss Mel Tucker's recruiting momentum.

Hondo S. Carpenter

Michigan State Football Coaching Staff Still Evaluating Roster

Mel Tucker, head coach of the Spartans, is still evaluating his roster with the season less than three weeks away.

McLain Moberg

by

MSU88CHICK

Michigan State Football: Latest Amway Coaches Poll

Big Ten teams move up the latest Amway Coaches Poll rankings, but Michigan State still searches for its first vote.

McLain Moberg

by

MSU88CHICK

Good, Bad, and Ugly Podcast Covering Michigan State Athletics Episode XIII

Let's take a deep-dive in Michigan State athletics with our latest episode of the Good, Bad and Ugly podcast featuring Chuck Grenier.

Hondo S. Carpenter

Former MSU Football Team Chaplain Passes Away

Father Jake Foglio served the Michigan State Football team for over 40 years. Today, the Spartan community mourns his passing.

McLain Moberg

by

tuckc2004yahoo.com

Jay Johnson Talks Tight End Production at Michigan State

As Michigan State gets closer to kickoff, Jay Johnson continues to install his offense and now looks at the tight ends.

McLain Moberg

by

MSU88CHICK

Michigan State Spartans in the NFL: Week 4

Spartan Nation looks at how former Michigan State football players are performing in the NFL.

McLain Moberg

Michigan State RB Commit Audric Estime off to a Hot Start

Michigan State football 2021 commit Audric Estime opens up his senior season with a bang.

McLain Moberg