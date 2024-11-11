MSU Freshman Wide Receiver Has Been Stellar
The Michigan State Spartans may have one of the best rookie wide receivers in the league, Nick Marsh. Marsh, in his first season, has cracked the Top 100 for all conference receiver statistics, including his 553 receiving yards.
The Detroit native has proven that the Spartans perform better when Marsh is on the field and successful. So far this season, Marsh has led the team in receiving yards in four separate games. In two of the games where Marsh was the receiving leader, MSU walked out victorious.
Looking at his full numbers, Marsh, in addition to his 553 receiving yards, has 33 receptions, averaging 16.8 yards when receiving, and has collected three touchdowns. His longest reception this season comes in at 77 yards.
Marsh has already outperformed other MSU wide receivers, earning himself just under 27% of MSU's total receiving yards. Second on the team in receiving yards is 453 and comes from Montorie Foster Jr.
Safe to say that Marsh has learned a lot from senior Foster Jr, while both of them are leading the team with some impressive numbers, with both of them being ranked in the top 25 for most receiving yards within the Big 10 (Marsh ranked 12, Foster Jr ranked 22). The senior freshman combo has combined for 49% of the Spartans receiving yards.
Marsh has already blown MSU supporters away with the success he has brought to the team and individually. Earlier this season, Marsh was named to247's Sports' Mid-Season True Freshman All-American Team and has only improved since the accomplishment.
While MSU is undergoing a rebuild of its football program, it is safe to say that if Marsh sticks around and continues to succeed both on the field and in the classroom, he will be a piece that the coaching staff and recruiters try and build around for success and eventually have Marsh educate freshman such as himself.
Marsh and the Spartans will face Illinois on Saturday, where they will try and regain control of their season. The MSU faithful will be behind the team, even when the Spartans hit the road.
Don’t forget to follow the official Spartan Nation Page on Facebook Spartan Nation WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be a part of our vibrant community group Go Green Go White as well WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.