MSU Opponent Preview: Prairie View A&M Offense
Jonathan Smith and the Michigan State Spartans are looking to go 3-0 when they welcome in the Prairie View A&M Panthers to East Lansing.
The Spartans were originally slated to play Louisiana this Saturday, but scheduling conflicts canceled that match-up before it ever happened. So, Michigan State will play the Panthers instead.
Who is Prairie View A&M?
Prairie View A&M is a Historically Black College or University, or an HBCU. It is located in Prairie View, Texas. The football team was founded in 1907.
Bubba McDowell, the Panthers’ head coach, enters his third season in charge. McDowell has led the Panthers to two straight SWAC West Division titles.
A 1987 national champion with the Miami Hurricanes and former NFL player, McDowell has spent his entire coaching career with Prairie View A&M.
As a former defensive back, McDowell is a defensive-minded head coach. Anthony Weeden is in his first year coaching the offense after spending time at Campbell and Dixie State in his coaching career. Weeden is a former Panthers’ wide receiver.
Weeden’s offense utilizes a lot of pre-snap motion. It has a couple of shifty, dangerous receivers like Coby Cavil, a Louisiana-Monroe transfer. Its leading receiver, Shemar Savage, is a big-bodied target who knows how to get open.
Michigan State will see Cameron Peters as the quarterback. This season, Peters has thrown for 391 yards and two touchdowns while rushing for 32 yards. Lucas Coley initially won the quarterback competition in the offseason, but Peters has taken over and has not looked back so far.
Roberts has good size and a big arm and can operate the offense at a high level. He helped lead the Panthers to a victory against Northwestern State last week. He can stand in the pocket, deliver throws, and make things happen on the ground.
The Spartans will be heavy favorites in this game, but that is just how McDowell likes it. Last year, the Panthers played SMU on the road and lost 69-0. However, that loss toughened his team up, and they posted a 6-2 record in the SWAC.
McDowell and the Panthers likely will not come out of Spartan Stadium with a win on Saturday, but he hopes it will prepare his team for conference play.
