MSU President Samuel Stanley Issues Statement on Lost Season

McLain Moberg

Tuesday afternoon, the Big Ten voted to cancel the college football season and other fall sports in hopes of playing in the spring.

It's been reported the conference voted to postpone at a 12-2 vote – the only universities opposed to the idea were Nebraska and Iowa.

It's easy to conclude that Michigan State University President Samuel Stanley helped postpone several sports.

Following the Big Ten's decision, Stanley released a statement saying, "I know how disappointed the whole Spartan community is over the cancellation of fall sports.

"We have amazing student-athletes and fans at Michigan State University, and this news is hard for many people. But safety remains our top priority, and we are still focused on creating a safe environment in which our university's mission can continue. We are committed to ensuring our students have a successful academic year.

"We will continue to work with the Big Ten Conference as we look for opportunities for athletics to resume in the future. Collectively, we need to take the necessary precautions to protect ourselves and others and follow the guidance of our health and medical experts to protect the mental and physical health of our student-athletes.

"I appreciate all the hard work, so many people have put into these past several months. We have multiple factors that we are considering and evaluating, including the feedback we have received from some of our student-athletes about their safety and well-being. This open dialogue will continue."

