MSU Projected to Make First-Time Appearance in This Big Ten-SEC Bowl Game
Michigan State looks to remain undefeated as it heads to Boston College to face a talented Eagles team this weekend.
The Spartans are 3-0 and have already pulled off one upset this season. They look to pull off another one against a Boston College team that nearly beat one of the best teams in the country on the road last weekend.
Even if Michigan State loses to Boston College, it is only three wins away from being invited to a bowl game this season. This would be a significant step for Coach Jonathan Smith in his first season in East Lansing and would give him and his coaching staff a firm foundation to rebuild Michigan State’s football program.
Few college football experts and outlets believed Michigan State had a legitimate shot at a bowl game this season. However, over the last few weeks, Erick Smith of USA TODAY has continued to release bowl projections featuring Michigan State. After featuring Michigan State last week, Smith has again projected the Spartans to make it to a bowl game, but he has moved them to a bigger one than he previously had them.
Last week, Smith projected Michigan State to play in the Pinstripe Bowl against NC State. This week, he projected the Spartans to play Oklahoma in the Music City Bowl. While Michigan State would likely be grateful to play in just about any bowl game, considering expectations leading up to the season, the better they play, the more exposure they get, which will help the program on the recruiting trail and expedite its resurgence.
Smith seemingly has Michigan State headed in the right direction early in his first season. This weekend’s game against Boston College allows Smith and the Spartans to prove their early-season success was no mistake and gives them a chance to improve their chances at a bowl game.
Regardless of which bowl game Michigan State goes to, it has already surprised many who did not believe it would win more than four or five games this season. By all accounts, Smith has Michigan State’s football program ahead of schedule.
