NFL QB Josh Allen Compares Former Spartan WR to 2 Likely Future Hall of Famers
Former Michigan State wide receiver Keon Coleman was one of the most highly-anticipated wide receivers heading into this year's NFL Draft.
The former Spartan-turned Florida State Seminole wideout left East Lansing for Tallahassee to close out his collegiate career after what was an impressive final campaign at Michigan State.
Following one of the best seasons of any wide receiver in college football last season, Coleman would be selected by the Buffalo Bills with the first pick of the second round of the draft.
Now, before he even takes the field for his first regular season game as an NFL wide receiver, Coleman is already being highly acclaimed by his quarterback, two-time Pro Bowler Josh Allen.
“When he was going through his college tape, I thought he was kind of a mix between like a Michael Thomas and a Dez Bryant,” Allen said during his recent appearance on the "Green Light with Chris Long" podcast. “Obviously big guy, great body control, and I think Dez and Michael Thomas have that great body control. I think he’s up there with them."
“I think he’s the best body control that I’ve seen in terms of running to the right, jumping off his right and getting left, and then running left side, jumping off his left, and getting right. I think that’s his basketball background. But again, he’s 6-foot-4, I think he plays faster than what his 40 [yard dash] time said. I know everybody knocks him for that, but he’s a gamer, too, and he loves the game of football. I’m excited to throw to him.”
Quite the comparison for a rookie. Both Thomas and Bryant are likely future Hall of Famers. Thomas was a two-time first-team All-Pro honoree, while Bryant received the honor once. Both were, at one point, two of the best wideouts in the game.
Coleman played at Michigan State for two seasons, including a 2022 campaign in which he led all Spartan receivers with 798 yards and seven touchdowns. That receiving total was a career-best for Coleman, as he posted just 658 receiving yards in his lone year with Florida State.
