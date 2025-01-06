Notable Spartans in the NFL Playoffs
Michigan State fans will have their eyes glued to the NFL Playoffs, as a few former Spartans will be key players for their pro teams as they make a push for a Super Bowl.
The last Michigan State alum to win a Super Bowl was former Spartans center Brian Allen, who won Super Bowl LVI with the Los Angeles Rams in 2022.
Keon Coleman, Buffalo Bills, WR
In Buffalo Bills wide receiver Keon Coleman’s first-ever season in the NFL, the rookie will experience postseason football. The Bills finished the regular season with a 13-4 record and secured the No. 2 seed in the AFC.
The Bills will host the Denver Broncos in the Wild Card round. This will be a highly anticipated matchup between Bills quarterback Josh Allen and Broncos rookie quarterback Bo Nix.
The 6-foot-3 wide receiver will be a valued target for Allen, who will go against a shutdown Broncos secondary led by cornerback Patrick Surtain II.
Coleman finished his rookie season with 556 receiving yards and four receiving touchdowns ranking eighth in both stats across all rookie pass-catchers in the NFL.
Jayden Reed, Green Bay Packers, WR
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Jayden Reed played a crucial role in the Packers' success, as they have now made the playoffs for the fifth time in six seasons.
Although, the Packers have a great home-field advantage at Lambeau Field, Green Bay will have to travel to Philadelphia to take on the red-hot Eagles.
Reed will matchup against a talented but inexperienced Eagles secondary that also features former Detroit Lions cornerback CJ Gardner-Johnson, a notoriously polarizing player in the league.
Jalen Nailor, Green Bay Packers, WR
After a disappointing loss to Detroit in Week 18, the Minnesota Vikings will be the most successful No. 5 seed of all time, with a record of 14-3 after missing out on the No. 1 spot.
Vikings wide receiver Jalen Nailor has been a deep threat that Vikings quarterback Sam Darnold has targeted behind Minnesota receivers Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison.
Against the Lions, Nailor made three catches for 53 yards, despite a few big grabs, the Minnesota offense was unable to convert a touchdown.
In his third season as a pro, Nailor had a career year, reining in 28 receptions for 414 yards and 6 receiving touchdowns.
Connor Heyward, Pittsburgh Steelers, TE
The Pittsburgh Steelers have limped to the finish line of the regular season, losing their last four games, and finishing the season 10-7.
In their final loss on Saturday to the Cincinnati Bengals, Steelers tight end Connor Heyward made a crucial fumble recovery on a muffed punt late in the fourth quarter that put the Pittsburgh offense in a position to win the game.
However, Heyward’s contributions weren’t enough as the Bengals were able to get the defensive stop and win the game.
In the playoffs, Heyward will most likely be used in a similar special teams role as well as receiving the occasional offensive snaps if other Steelers’ tight ends go down with an injury. The Steelers have the tall task of facing AFC North rival, the Balitmore Ravens.
This season, Heyward has six catches for 40 yards and a receiving touchdown.
