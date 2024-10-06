REPORT: Concerns Mounting for Michigan State Football
Michigan State is reeling after losing its third game in a row. After starting the season on a high note, the Spartans returned to earth against Boston College and have not had much success since.
Cameron Salerno of CBS Sports listed some of his takeaways from Michigan State’s third consecutive loss.
Salerno noted that Michigan State’s schedule only gets harder. After their bye week, the Spartans still have to face multiple formidable opponents. Salerno believes Michigan State will have difficult games over the next few weeks, which will put pressure on the Spartans to win games on the back end of its schedule.
“After starting the season 3-0 in Year 1 of the Jonathan Smith era, the Spartans have dropped their last three games to Boston College, Ohio State, and Oregon,” Salerno said. “The schedule won't get easier for MSU, as the next four games are against Iowa at home, at No. 10 Michigan, No. 23 Indiana, and at No. 24 Illinois. The schedule eases up at the end with home games against Purdue and Rutgers, but the Spartans likely need to pull off at least one upset to break a two-year bowl drought.”
While Michigan State had an overall disappointing night, Salerno noted that Michigan State was the first team to score an offensive touchdown over the Ducks in nine quarters.
“Spartans running back Kay'Ron Lynch-Adams found the end zone on a 1-yard run with 8:27 to go in the game,” Salerno said. “The score broke a streak of nine-straight quarters without allowing an offensive touchdown for the Ducks, dating back to the second quarter of their 49-14 win over Oregon State.”
Salerno noted Michigan State hoped to successfully run the ball this season behind an experienced offensive line. However, that has not been the case for the Spartans over the last couple of weeks, as their rushing attack has been subpar this season.
“Michigan State came into the season hoping to hang its hat on a salty, experienced front seven,” Salerno said. “But that hasn't been the case so far. The Spartans have been outrushed 400-106 in its last two games. The Spartans were outgained on the ground 185-47 last week by Ohio State. The Spartans have committed 14 turnovers on the season, tied with Auburn for the most in the FBS.”
Don’t forget to follow the official Spartan Nation Page on Facebook Spartan Nation WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be a part of our vibrant community group Go Green Go White as well WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.