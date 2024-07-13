REPORT: Michigan State Football's Main Strength, Weakness
Michigan State football's 2024 season is drawing closer and closer.
Pro Football Focus has put out their season outlook for the Michigan State football season next year. PFF ranked the Spartans 61st in their power rankings and gave Michigan State a 1% chance to win the Big Ten. PFF also ranked Michigan State's schedule the 27th hardest schedule in the country.
PFF writers Dalton Wasserman and Max Chadwick talked about the Spartans' strengths and weaknesses for their upcoming season.
The "biggest strength" on the offensive side of the ball is that the Spartans' passing game should be a lot better this year compared to the past couple of seasons.
“Michigan State's offense produced just a 59.2 passing grade in 2023, the Power Five’s fourth-lowest mark, so there’s really nowhere to go but up," the writers wrote. "There should be more optimism this year, though, with Jonathan Smith bringing quarterback Aidan Chiles and tight end Jack Velling with him from Oregon State. Chiles was a four-star recruit in the 2023 class, while Velling is a top-10 tight end.”
Wasserman and Chadwick declared Michigan State’s "biggest weakness" going into next season to be the defense and how well it will hold up against great offensive teams like Ohio State and Oregon.
“Michigan State’s defense finished outside the top 100 in grading (112th) and EPA per play (103rd) last season," they wrote. "Then, the Spartans’ three best defenders — Derrick Harmon, Simeon Barrow Jr. and safety Jaden Mangham — entered the transfer portal. Michigan State brought in several transfers on the defensive side of the ball and will need them to immediately contribute to improve the unit.”
With the season nearing, Michigan State should see some improvement on the offensive side of the ball. On the other hand, the defense will be the biggest question mark for Jonathan Smith and the Spartans.
