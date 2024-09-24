REPORT: Michigan State Receives Respectable Nationwide Ranking
This past weekend, Michigan State fell to 3-1 on the season after losing its first game on the road against Boston College.
The Spartans fought hard in the losing effort, even without multiple players, including wide receivers Jaron Glover and Nick Marsh. The talented receiver was a vital part of the Spartans’ upset over Maryland earlier in the season and was sorely missed in the team's loss to Boston College.
Michigan State’s loss to Boston College is not the end of the world by any means, as it was a game the Spartans nearly won while playing shorthanded. Coach Jonathan Smith also still has plenty of time to develop the team. The Spartans’ next opponents are some of the best teams in the country. So, Michigan State will undoubtedly need to improve its play if it hopes to build off the hot start to the season.
USA TODAY releases its updated rankings of all 134 college football teams weekly. Michigan State dropped in the rankings after its loss to Boston College last weekend, which is to be expected. Paul Myerberg of USA TODAY recently released this week’s updated rankings, which have Michigan State ranked as the 59th-best team in the country. That is three spots lower than where he ranked Michigan State last week.
Of the 18 teams in the Big Ten, Myerberg ranks Michigan State as the 13th-best. He ranks them ahead of Purdue (No. 108), UCLA (No. 105), Northwestern (No. 86), Minnesota (No. 76), and Maryland (No. 63). The good news for Michigan State is that they play a few of those teams later in the season, which could help them secure the additional three wins they need to make it to a bowl game.
After moving past the disappointing loss to Boston College, Michigan State will focus on Ohio State, whom it will play in East Lansing. The Spartans have a challenging few weeks ahead of them as they play Oregon next week and Michigan a few weeks later. They must do all they can to survive their next handful of games, as those games have the potential to derail what started as a promising season.
