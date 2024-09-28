REPORT: Outlook for Michigan State-Ohio State
Michigan State is 3-1 on the season after losing its first game to Boston College last week.
Next, the Spartans take on Ohio State at home. Like many others, Tom Fornelli of CBS Sports believes Michigan State is in for a long day against Ohio State. Fornelli notes that Ohio State has won over 40 consecutive games against unranked opponents.
“Ohio State has won 42 straight against unranked opponents,” Fornelli said. “ It's a stat that doesn't bode well for the Spartans here. It is the longest active streak among FBS programs and the third-longest of the last 30 seasons. The last loss Ohio State suffered to a team without one of those cool numbers next to its name was in 2018 against Purdue. The Buckeyes were shocked 49-20 by the Boilermakers. While they'd go on to win the Big Ten that year, the loss kept them out of the College Football Playoff. Instead, they beat Washington 28-23 in the Rose Bowl.”
In addition to Ohio State being a talented team, Michigan State leads the Big Ten in a significant category. Fornelli believes that will factor into the Spartans having an uphill battle against the Buckeyes on Saturday.
“It's not the category you want to lead anybody in, but the Spartans enter the game with 10 turnovers on the season,” Fornelli said. “Not only is it the most in the Big Ten, but it ranks tied for 127th of 134 teams in the country. It's the road often traveled by teams with young quarterbacks. Aidan Chiles is a talented QB with a special arm, but he's thrown seven interceptions this season to only four touchdowns.”
Fornelli predicts Ohio State will beat Michigan State and cover the nearly four-touchdown spread. Fornelli is a big believer in what Ohio State has done so far this season.
“Michigan State will be the best team Ohio State has played so far, but I don't think we've seen a true glimpse at what Ohio State's capable of,” Fornelli said. “We've only seen a facade of what the new Buckeyes offense will look like under Chip Kelly, and defensive coordinator Jim Knowles hasn't been forced to go deep into his playbook, either. That latter part worries me when it comes to Aidan Chiles and his propensity to turn the ball over. Pick: Ohio State -24”
Don’t forget to follow the official Spartan Nation Page on Facebook Spartan Nation WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be a part of our vibrant community group Go Green Go White as well WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.