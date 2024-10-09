REPORT: Shocking Bowl Game Projection for Michigan State
Michigan State is in the middle of its most difficult stretch of games it will face,
The Spartans just faced Ohio State and Oregon in consecutive weeks and it went how most would have predicted, with the Spartans losing both games in a blowout. Add those two losses to Michigan State’s disappointing loss to Boston College in a winnable game and that equals three losses in a row for Michigan State.
The Spartans' recent run of misfortune has started to catch up with them, as they have suffered numerous injuries to critical players in addition to the losses. Not much has gone right for Michigan State over the last few weeks. Starting when Michigan State had to face Boston College without a few of their best players. Things have only gotten worse since then.
Michigan State lost a close game to Boston College that came down to the wire and has not been in a competitive game since. Erick Smith of USA Today released his weekly bowl game projection, following the most recent slate of college football games. After weeks of projecting the Spartans to play in a bowl game, this week’s projections left the Spartans out, as Smith does not believe they will play in a bowl game following their third consecutive loss. The projection is shocking as the Spartans have a legitimate shot to win the six games necessary to be invited to a bowl game.
Michigan State is 3-3 entering a much-needed bye week. After their time off, the Spartans will face Iowa in East Lansing. Considering their three-game losing streak, it is unlikely that the Spartans will be favored against the Hawkeyes. Still, with an extra week to prepare, Michigan State should put up a good fight against Iowa at home.
The Spartans still have plenty of time to win enough games to become bowl eligible. However, it will take Michigan State’s coaching staff making numerous adjustments, especially on offense, to make that happen. Smith got off to a productive start in his first season in East Lansing, but now he is working through the first set of real adversity with the team.
As difficult as it may be for the Spartans right now, this could very well be a foundational season that helps Michigan State have a quick and productive turnaround.
