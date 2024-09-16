REPORT: Spartans Still Overlooked Despite 3-0 Start, Shutout Win
Michigan State’s 3-0 start to the season is its first 3-0 start in three years and was somewhat unexpected.
The Spartans started the season with low expectations, as many around college football did not know what to expect. A new head coach, quarterback, and numerous other players that Michigan State signed from the transfer portal left many unknowns about the Spartans entering the season.
After winning its first three games of the season in various fashions, Michigan State has received recognition from coaches nationwide in the US LBM Coaches Poll. Although it was not enough to push them into the top 25, multiple coaches around the country have voted for Michigan State to be ranked as one of the best teams in the country.
However, that has not been the case for the Associated Press poll released weekly.
Michigan State has received votes from coaches in the last two weeks but has received no top 25 votes from media members over the first few weeks of the season. While not being ranked is not completely surprising, as Michigan State was not highly touted coming into the season, the Spartans' receiving zero votes from media members is somewhat surprising, especially as college football coaches around the country continue to give the Spartans top 25 votes.
Nevertheless, Michigan State has plenty of chances to enter the top-25 conversation over the next few weeks as it faces multiple teams ranked in the top 25. The Spartans will soon play a significantly more difficult schedule than they did over the first three weeks of the season, starting with a road matchup against Boston College this weekend.
Currently, Michigan State controls its destiny, for the most part. After recently upsetting Maryland on the road, the Spartans are one or two more upsets away from being ranked in the top 25 and potentially solidifying themselves as one of the best teams in the Big Ten, if not the country. While it will undoubtedly be difficult for Michigan State to win over the next few weeks, the same was said when they traveled east to face the Terrapins, and the Spartans walked away victorious.
