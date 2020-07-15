Offensive tackle Ethan Boyd out of East Lansing (Mich.) High School headlines a group of 11 Michigan State Football commits and 11 of the Spartans key targets for the 2021 recruiting class.

They are also candidates for the 2020 Sports Illustrated All-America team of senior football players in high school.

Boyd is a 6-foot-7, 285-pound tackle who verbally committed to the Spartans on April 9, 2020. He possesses the exact frame Mel Tucker and his new coaching staff have been pursuing and should be a welcome addition for MSU fans.

When Mel Tucker became the head coach at Michigan State, he let everyone on his staff know how recruiting would contribute to their program's success.

The Spartans went from zero commits for 2021 in April to 12 a month later (before CB Gabe Nealy decommitted).

Listed below is a full breakdown of Michigan State commits and targets on the SI All-American watch list.

2021 Michigan State Commits

Offense

Defense

Offensive Targets

Defensive Targets

More than 1,000 student-athletes, representing every state in the country, are SI All-American candidates. Video highlights, scouting analyses, and a breakdown of each player's college verbal commitment and/or top college contenders can be found on their bio pages, broken down by state, at SIAllAmerican.com.

Over the coming weeks, SI will unveil its preseason top 10 for each of 14 position groups (kicking off with quarterbacks this week). SI will unveil its initial top 99 rankings, the SI99, on August 24.

The evaluation process will continue throughout the season "until the list of 1,000 contenders coalesces around just 25 young men who can say proudly they are the best of the best -- they are Sports Illustrated All-Americans," said SI Director of Football Recruiting John Garcia, Jr.

The candidates will be narrowed to 250 in October and 99 in November and will culminate with 25 first-team Sports Illustrated All-Americans saluted at SI's annual Sportsperson of the Year banquet in New York in December.

