Spartan Football Post Practice Report From The Pinstripe Bowl

The matchup will be the first time Michigan State (6-6) has faced Wake Forest (8-4) and will be Michigan State’s first appearance in the Pinstripe Bowl.

The Spartans had their first practice on Gotham today and the MSU SID office had this write up and picture for us:

NEW YORK – The Spartans woke up to a day full of sunshine in New York on Tuesday on their first full day in the city after traveling to the Big Apple on Monday.

After morning meetings, the team hit the practice field in the afternoon at Fordham University’s Jack Coffey Field for a two-hour practice in full pads under clear skies and temperatures nearing 50 degrees.

“We had a good first day out here,” said Michigan State head coach Mark Dantonio. “Great energy…It was a beautiful sunny day here at Fordham University. I think we got some things done today. You have to acclimate yourself a little bit. We were off for a couple of days, then practiced Sunday, then had a travel day yesterday. We just want to be at our best on Friday afternoon.”

“It was a good practice,” said senior All-American defensive end Kenny Willekes. “You could tell people came to work today and have the mindset that we want to come out and win this game. I think you saw the leaders leading people and there was good energy. People were flying around and having fun today.”

Following practice, the team participated in a shopping event hosted by the Pinstripe Bowl at the Harman Store NYC in Midtown.

“I think the Pinstripe Bowl is doing some amazing things out here,” said Dantonio. “It’s a great bowl experience to be in New York on Christmas with our players.”

“We were real excited when we found out we were going to the Pinstripe Bowl,” said Willekes. “Playing at Yankee Stadium, that’s iconic as it gets. They have a bunch of events set up for us; we went to a comedy show last night (at the Lincoln Center), we’re going to the 9/11 Memorial tomorrow, and we’ve just been walking around the city and went to Times Square last night. It’s just a really cool opportunity to do this with my teammates.”

MSU will spend Christmas morning on a tour of the 9/11 Memorial and the One World Observatory before returning to the practice field at Fordham in the afternoon.

