WATCH: Michigan State RB Brandon Tullis Talks Spring Ball, More
EAST LANSING, Mich. -- Michigan State's running back room is a rather young one and one that will be looking to rebound from what was an underwhelming 2024 season on the ground.
A few players headline the battle for the starting role, one of which is rising sophomore Brandon Tullis.
Tullis, a three-star from the class of 2024, didn't see much action in his first season with the program, finishing the year with a mere seven carries.
With a year now under his belt, though, the second-year Spartan has a chance to earn a larger role in 2025.
Tullis addressed the media following Michigan State's 13th spring practice on Tuesday. You can watch some of his availability below:
Michigan State running backs coach Keith Bhonapha also spoke to reporters on Tuesday. Below is a partial transcript from his availability:
Q: After losing a lot of snaps from last year, where does that leave you now?
Bhonapha: "Oh yeah, I mean, obviously, you lose guys like Kay'Ron and Nate Carter. Not only do you lose them on the football field, but more importantly, just the leadership that they had in the meeting room and on the team.
"So, you go into the spring ball, we were able to get Elijah Tau-Toliver here from Sacramento State. He has one year left, but he's having a productive spring.
"And then you go to Brandon and Makhi [Frazier], who were here last year. But as true sophomores, even though they were here last year, I think each of them had, I want to say, like seven carries apiece. So, they're still really young.
"And then, the two other guys, Zion Gist and Jace Clarizio, those guys were in high school in December. So, the room is really young. Chris Williams is in there, Jaxon McCaig. But the thing that you're always trying to do is develop, right? And develop depth, develop talent.
"Even with the depth, I think about that dependable depth. So, where we're at progressing, it's like, 'All right, who's going to take the reins of it and be the lead dog. So, it's been a lot of mixing guys in with the 1s and the 2s to try to figure out, 'OK, who's going to truly separate instead of being those four to five cars driving next to each other on the highway.'"
Be sure to follow the official Spartan Nation page on Facebook, Spartan Nation, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and feel free to share your thoughts when you join our vibrant community group, Go Green Go White, as well WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.