Will Former Spartan be Drafted by Hometown Team?
Former Michigan State Spartans defensive tackle Derrick Harmon is slated to be a first-round draft after a career year with the Oregon Ducks this past season. A recent social media post from Harmon along with swirling rumors may reflect that his draft destination is his hometown of Detroit.
On Friday morning, Harmon took to Instagram, posting an image of the Detroit Lions practice facility, hinting at a possible visit that could have taken place over the last few days. The Detroit native attended Loyola High School in the heart of the city with strong connections to the community.
Harmon posted a monster year for one of the top programs in the country that finished with a 13-1 record, Big Ten championship, and Rose Bowl appearance. He totaled 45 tackles, 27 of which were solo, with five sacks and two forced fumbles. Each of those stats were career highs.
Christian Romo of the Detroit Free Press broke down latest Lion mock drafts from national experts, spotlighting USA Today's Michael Middlehurst-Schwartz's projection of Harmon. There is a strong emphasis on Harmon's versatility, being able to rush the passer from different positions.
"The Detroit-born defensive tackle began his career at Michigan State before transferring to Oregon for the 2024 season," Romo wrote. "And though Harmon doesn't profile as an edge rusher, Middlehurst-Schwartz believes Harmon can help shore up a defensive unit that suffered many injuries in 2024: 'Comfortable attacking from almost anywhere, Harmon would surely be a welcome addition to a defense that looks desperate to set the tone up front.'"
The Lions were snake-bitten with injuries for the entirety of last season, most notably losing Pro-Bowl edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson and defensive tackle Alim McNeil, who is expected to miss the start of the 2025 season. Harmon could certainly fill either role with ease with his size and athleticism.
If Harmon were to land in Detroit, it would be a dream come true for the young man from the Motor City. Much like Hutchinson, a Dearborn native, Harmon would be the next hometown hero to make an impact for a budding franchise with much to look forward to, especially if Harmon joins.
