Spartans Face Tragedy With Passing of Former Linebacker Adam Decker
The Michigan State football community is devastated after the unexpected passing of former linebacker Adam Decker that was confirmed on Tuesday morning by former strength and conditioning coach, Ken Mannie. Decker was 37 years old.
The words that Mannie used to describe the young man prove as to what type of person Decker was -- "Harworking," "unselfish," and '"tough yet loving'" -- accurately reflect how others perceived him on and off the football field. The qualities of a true Spartan.
The Rochester Hills native attended Brother Rice High School, playing for legendary coach Al Fracassa, where he earned all-state honors at linebacker and tight end. After a redshirt season in 2005, Decker was a cornerstone piece to the Spartan defense, starring in 40 games in four years.
On the field, Decker was most remembered for his game-winning tackle on fourth down against All-American running back Shonn Green and the Iowa Hawkeyes on Homecoming in 2008. He finished his career with 80 total tackles, 56 of those coming in the '08 season.
The Spartans went on to finish that memorable season with a 9-4 record, falling to the Georgia Bulldogs in the Capital One Bowl, 24-12.
Decker followed in the footsteps of his father, Michael, who was a three-year letterman with the Spartans from 1997-79, playing for coach Darryl Rogers. His brother, Mike, was an offensive lineman at Central Michigan University from 2006-07.
Adam Decker earned Academic All-Big Ten honors three times in his career and graduated in December of 2009 with a degree in finance.
An avid contributor to the young community, Adam Decker was involved in several supporting organizations, one being the 2009 Heroes for Kids golf outing that benefitted Saginaw, Michigan youth programs.
No. 55 will always be remembered as a relentless worker who gave his heart and soul to the Spartan program and his teammates. He perfectly exemplified what it means to be a Spartan not only in his play, but his character.
