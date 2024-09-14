Spartans Get the Job Done Against Prairie View A&M, Advance to 3-0
EAST LANSING, Mich. -- Michigan State football did exactly what it said it was going to do on Saturday: respect its opponent.
The Spartans were favored by more than 40 points by multiple outlets heading into their Week 3 contest against Prairie View A&M. It would have been easy for Michigan State to fall into the hole that so many teams do when facing an inferior opponent, especially following a momentum-building win like Michigan State had over Maryland last weekend.
Aside from their unacceptable 11 penalties, the Spartans excelled in all three aspects of the game in their 40-0 route of Prairie View A&M.
Michigan State's defense set the tone early, forcing three straight punts by the Panthers. Meanwhile, the offense did its job, scoring touchdowns on its first two possessions -- a 6-yard rushing touchdown by sophomore quarterback Aidan Chiles and a 17-yard touchdown reception from sophomore wideout Aziah Johnson.
Chiles would finish the game with 173 passing yards, exiting the contest before the end of the third quarter when the Spartans held a sound 30-0 lead. Johnson tallied 50 yards on two receptions.
Even when the defense looked like it would break when the Panthers marched all the way down to Michigan State's 9-yard line, the Spartans stood firm, forcing Prairie View A&M to settle for a field goal that it would ultimately miss.
After a 60-yard burst to the end zone by Spartan running back Nate Carter, the Panthers offense would once again find itself in scoring position, largely thanks to two costly Michigan State penalties on third-and-long. But just as Prairie View A&M began to approach the red zone, Spartan cornerback Charles Brantley would pick off Panthers quarterback Cameron Peters in the end zone and proceed to take it to the opposite end zone for one of the best pick-sixes you will ever see. It was a 100-yard interception return, the longest pick-six in Michigan State history.
It also happened to be Brantley's second consecutive game with an interception.
Michigan State would have a commanding 27-0 lead at halftime.
The all-around success carried into the second half, as the Spartans scored on all of their final three possessions -- two field goals and a touchdown, which happened to be a QB sneak from Tommy Schuster.
Meanwhile, the defense continued to dominate, holding the Panthers' offense to just 22 total yards in the second half, including just -2 yards in the fourth quarter.
The Spartans ultimately posted 458 yards in the victory.
Michigan State advances to 3-0 for the first time since 2021. It will look to continue its hot start when it heads to the East Coast to take on a very good Boston College team next weekend.
