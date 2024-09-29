Spartans Hold Their Own Before Imploding in Second Half of 38-7 Loss to OSU
EAST LANSING, Mich. -- Michigan State's prevalent issues were displayed yet again in its 38-7 loss to No. 3 Ohio State, but the effort was there.
Nobody expected the Spartans to win Saturday's contest, but what was going to matter most was how they lost. And for the most part, they were bested in admirable fashion.
Michigan State contained the Buckeyes' offense for as long as it could. The Spartans' defense made Ohio State work in the first quarter, starting with a red-zone stand in which it forced the Buckeyes to settle for a field goal on their 11-play opening drive.
With the defense being as busy as it was, the Spartans' offense was on the field for just seven plays in the first quarter. The unit came out firing, starting with a 19-yard burst to the right by running back Nate Carter.
Carter finished with 27 rushing yards on six attempts. His fellow back, Kay'Ron Lynch-Adams, posted 35 yards on nine carries.
The Spartans would march down to the opposing 28-yard line before failing to convert on a fourth-and-1 attempt.
Once again, the defense would make the Buckeyes scratch and claw on their next possession, ultimately allowing a touchdown to end a 14-play drive.
Michigan State's offense didn't miss a beat, though, as the unit came right back out with a vengeance, marching 64 yards in five plays, including two big gains from wide receiver Jaron Glover, who missed last week's contest against Boston College. Unfortunately for the Spartans, a 26-yard gain by tight end Jack Velling would end with the star fumbling the ball in the red zone and turning over a very promising drive.
But the Michigan State defense did what it's been known to do so far this season: bail out the offense.
Spartan linebacker Jordan Turner would pick off a pass just four plays into the Buckeyes' possession and return it to the enemy's 12-yard line.
Michigan State scored immediately, as Glover picked up where he left off on the previous possession, finding the end zone for a 12-yard touchdown. Just like that, the Spartans were within 3.
Glover led all Spartan receivers with 53 yards on four receptions.
Their defense finally gave, though, as the Buckeyes answered with a four-play scoring drive that was capped off by a 19-yard rushing touchdown by Ohio State wide receiver Jeremiah Smith.
Michigan State looked ready to respond again, producing big gains down the field, including a third-down conversion by wide receiver Aziah Johnson and a couple key receptions by freshman wideout Nick Marsh. But the drive was to no avail as the Spartans committed another red-zone turnover, this time a fumble by quarterback Aidan Chiles.
The defense continued to demonstrate its dominance, forcing a three-and-out and giving the offense another opportunity to make it a one-possession game going into halftime. But Ohio State forced a three-and-out of its own, and instead, it would be a two-possession game going into the third quarter after the Buckeyes found the end zone again, this time on a six-play drive.
The Buckeyes headed to the locker room with a 24-7 advantage.
Things only went downhill from there for the Spartans.
Ohio State scored two touchdowns while Michigan State went scoreless. The Buckeyes' offense was ultimately just too powerful for the Spartans, despite how great the unit has been this season.
Chiles finished with 167 yards, a touchdown and an interception. The Spartans' offense, as a whole, produced just 246 yards, while the defense allowed 483 yards.
Michigan State will head back out on the road next week when it takes on another formidable opponent in the Oregon Ducks.
