REPORT: MSU TE Velling Named Among Nation's Best
Tight end Jack Velling was highly touted heading into his 2024 campaign with Michigan State. Things didn't go quite according to plan, as the offense struggled and Aidan Chiles was sporadic as a passer.
Velling himself took time to adjust and did not produce like he did in 2023 with Oregon State. Velling only managed 36 receptions for 411 yards and a touchdown. Still, he was named the eighth-best returning tight end in the country by Pro Football Focus' Max Chadwick.
"Velling entered 2024 as Pro Football Focus' No. 8 tight end in college football and remains in that spot a year later," Chadwick wrote. "While his first season as a Spartan wasn’t as productive as his sophomore campaign at Oregon State, his body of work over the past two years keeps him in the top 10.
"Velling has scored nine touchdowns since 2023, tied for the fifth most among Power Four tight ends. His 849 receiving yards in that span rank 20th among all tight ends in college football. Only five returning FBS tight ends have been more valuable than Velling, according to PFF’s wins above average metric."
At his best, Velling looks like a competent NFL prospect.
"Shows intriguing potential as a move tight end with three-level receiving capability and alignment flexibility," wrote NFL Draft Buzz. "Natural hands and seam-stretching ability translate well to modern passing schemes. Four-phase special teams experience adds day-one roster value. Technical refinement needed as inline blocker before assuming every-down duties.
"Current skill set best maximized in 12 personnel packages where he can work from slot and H-back alignments while developing blocking fundamentals. Scheme-specific prospect who needs creative deployment to maximize receiving strengths early while physical development catches up. Ideal fit in spread-based system heavily utilizing 12 personnel with emphasis on vertical passing concepts."
Draft Network's Damian Parsons wrote that Velling could be a Day 2 pick and an adequate starter in the NFL.
"Overall, Velling projects as a productive starting tight end with blocking upside due to his NFL frame," Parsons wrote. "Velling is a nice fit in pro-style offenses that mix in under-center runs and empty passing concepts, allowing him to remain alignment-fluid for the offense. He is a big target who can give defenses headaches in the seams and middle of the field and is an adequate chain-mover on third downs.
