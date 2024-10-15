Spartans' Jonathan Smith Breaks Down Homecoming Opponent
The Michigan State Spartans (3-3) prepare for a Week 8 matchup with Iowa (4-2) for Homecoming and will face a much stronger Hawkeye team than previous years.
Iowa is coming off its most dominant Big Ten win of the season, taking down Washington at home, 40-16. Rushing for 220 yards and allowing just 16 points on 398 total yards, the Hawkeyes have controlled the ground game while limiting opponent scoring all season.
Spartans coach Jonathan Smith spoke on Monday afternoon regarding his expectations for Saturday night.
“Schematically, they are committed to making it physical running the ball,” Smith said. “I think defensively, the scheme, the players, they give you a lot on that defensive side, so it's a different challenge and they're playing really well. I mean, they had a nice win last week, handily, and you look at their two setbacks this season are against two really good teams.”
The Spartans past two opponents, Ohio State and Oregon, are ranked inside the top five nationally and both top 10 in rush yards per game in the Big Ten. Smith recognized how beneficial it was to compete against the nation's best early in the year.
“I think it does, when you play high-end talent," Smith said. "These guys do a really good job schematically, they got good players from the front to the back end of the thing.”
The ability to stop the run was an issue for the Spartans, giving up a total of 398 rush yards combined between both games. This week's task will be even tougher as the Hawkeyes are the best running team ball in the conference with 222.8 rush yards per game.
The Hawkeyes defense has a long tradition of limiting teams to low point totals and this year is no different, allowing just 17.7 points per game.
“They take some pride in their style, they make you earn it, right?" Smith said. "They're not just blitzing every snap, they've been opportunistic in regards to taking the ball away, and that just plays right into their hands; the style of program with the run game and special teams.”
Even though the Hawkeyes do not have the same level of talent that the Spartans have faced in the past few games, their ability to consistently run the football, limit turnovers, and allow minimal points poses a major threat at Spartan Stadium.
It will take a season-best performance from the Spartans to keep that run game under control while still finding ways to score against a strong defense. Watch for the Spartans to throw the ball often as the Hawkeyes have allowed nine red zone touchdowns through the air and only one on the ground.
