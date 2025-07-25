Spartan Name That Nobody is Talking About Emerges at Media Days
Michigan State football, as a whole, is being overlooked, but there are players who will be under the microscope this season, ones who are expected to take the next step.
Players like quarterback Aidan Chiles, wide receiver Nick Marsh and tight end Jack Velling are ones that come to mind when looking at the offensive side of the ball. All three have the potential to be among the best at their position in the Big Ten, and because of that, their names have constantly been thrown around in offseason conversations.
Chiles is going to be equipped with a plethora of receiving talent, as the Spartans added several transfers to the wideout room, including Chrishon McCray and Omari Kelly, each of whom is expected to have a crucial role in the Spartans' passing game.
But there's one transfer receiver people aren't talking about, but his teammates see the talent. And at the end of the day, it's the opinions of the peers that matter more than any other.
At Big Ten Football Media Days on Thursday, On SI's own Hondo S. Carpenter Sr. asked Marsh and Spartan offensive tackle Stanton Ramil who stands as a player who is not receiving outside recognition.
They each had the same answer: Evan Boyd.
"I preach on him (Boyd) because we play the same, we play the same, we play similar," Marsh said. "And I feel like some of the things I did last year he's going to well exceed that, so I feel like he's going to be the big elephant in the room that nobody knows about."
Boyd transferred over from Central Michigan, where he spent two seasons. He played in eight games last season, recording 302 yards and two touchdowns on 21 receptions.
The transfer receiver redshirted his first season at Central Michigan and has three seasons of eligibility remaining. With several receivers in front of him who stand out, it may not yet be his time to shine, but considering how high his teammates are on him, we could end up seeing him be a prominent offensive weapon for the Spartans down the road.
