TEs Coach Brian Wozniak on the Benefits of Michigan State's New Offense
Michigan State’s football team has had many new changes over the last few months.
The changes were vast and impacted every facet of the football program, as Coach Jonathan Smith has started building Michigan State’s football program back to where it once was. One of the most significant changes for the Spartans this upcoming season is learning a new offense under Coach Smith.
During the 2023 season, Smith’s Oregon State offense averaged nearly 34 points per game and almost 427 yards per game. Smith guided the Beaver’s offense with a healthy mix of runs and passes to pace the offense. He now looks to have a similar effect on Michigan State’s offense that he did on Oregon State’s.
Smith’s offense aims to get the most out of its skill players, especially Michigan State's tight ends. Michigan State tight ends coach Brian Wozniak believes in the offensive scheme. He notes that it is not an easy offense to learn. However, he said it can be advantageous to the position he oversees.
“I don’t think this is an easy offense to learn for the tight end,” Wozniak said on Monday. “I do think its advantageous to learn for the tight end because there's probably a little bit more over half of the [National Football League] running a similar offense.
“So, it's going to set you up nicely. It takes a minute, but once you understand what we’re trying to do with the system, it gets easier. We might have ten words in the huddle. You really only have to listen to three. Just stuff like that, getting comfortable. So, it takes some time, but generally, repetitions help pretty good with that.”
Michigan State will open its season against Florida Atlantic in less than three weeks. It will be the start of a new era in East Lansing.
Smith must find a way to maximize Michigan State’s talent. He hopes the offense he has begun implementing will guide the Spartans to a productive first season under his lead. Michigan State’s offense following up a productive fall camp with a solid start to the season would ensure the team’s success this season.
