Michigan State TEs Coach/Recruiting Coordinator Brian Wozniak From Week 3 of Fall Camp
EAST LANSING, Mich. -- Michigan State enters the 2024 season with almost an entirely new coaching staff, much of which is made up of coaches Joanthan Smith brought over with him from Oregon State.
One of those coaches was Spartans tight ends coach Brian Wozniak, who also serves as the program's recruiting coordinator.
Wozniak addressed the media following the Spartans' practice on Monday. You can watch his presser below:
Below is a partial transcript of Wozniak's press conference:
Q: Impressions of Saturday's scrimmage?
Wozniak: "Yeah, I think overall, -- we look at it offensively -- we'd like to start faster, right? ... I thought [Coach Brian] Lindgren did a really good job all day with it, kind of keeping that defense off balance. But we just got to execute. So, first, at the beginning of it, [we felt like execution] was the 10-to-1 rule. 10 guys doing it right, one guy not. And the one thing we loved is the offense stayed with it, got to the red zone, did some really nice things in the red zone. ... Chance for them to see some early adversity, but I continued to respond through the day. And I thought that's kind of how it went for the tight end room. Little adversity at the beginning of it, but then, they responded well as the scrimmage went on."
Q: What does Jack Velling do that other tight ends can't or that other tight ends can learn from?
Wozniak: "I think it's not too much what he can do that they can't. I want the learning piece from him. He's a very savvy kid. You tell him something once and he does it. ... He just understands it. He's a very good feel player. Route game, I think what's fun with him is he can win in man, he can win in zone. In particular in zone, because he's so good at feeling for the soft spot. And then, because he is explosive, it actually helps in the run blocking. And really how he goes about it. What you want those young guys learning from him is -- see this guy coming in, possible three-year starter, he's still taking notes like he's a freshman. How he goes about it, how he communicates, what he's thinking is kind of what I want those guys to be thinking."
Don’t forget to follow the official Spartan Nation Page on Facebook Spartan Nation WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be a part of our vibrant community group Go Green Go White as well WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.