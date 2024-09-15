Three Player Grades for Michigan State vs. PVAMU
The Michigan State Spartans are now 3-0 following their 40-0 victory over the Prairie View A&M Panthers on Saturday.
The Spartans did not play flawlessly, but they did more than enough to keep the Panthers from ever competing in this game. Michigan State was not necessarily firing on all cylinders, but it was the much more talented team.
A few Spartans stood out in this game, leading Michigan State to an encouraging victory as they head into a tough stretch of their schedule. While Jonathan Smith's squad was playing an FCS team, there were positives to take away.
Let’s grade three Spartans who stood out in their Week 3 victory.
Cornerback Charles Brantley - Michigan State has needed Brantley’s experience at corner due to their many injuries at the position, and he has delivered.
Brantley made Spartan history against the Panthers, jumping in front of a Cameron Peters pass in his own end zone and returning it 100 yards for a Michigan State touchdown. He had another pick-six earlier that drive, which was called back due to a roughing-the-passer call.
Brantley has been excellent in the Spartans’ first three games this season, and this game accentuated that. He finished with two tackles and the biggest play of the game.
As the Spartans head into a tough part of their schedule, they will lean on Brantley to be a defensive leader. He showed he can in Saturday’s victory.
Grade: A+
Quarterback Aidan Chiles - The Spartans did not necessarily need to rely on Chiles as they did against the Maryland Terrapins last week, but he showed he is improving every week.
Chiles completed 12 of 19 passes for 173 yards and a touchdown strike to Aziah Johnson. He also ran for a score in the first quarter to kick off the offensive explosion.
Chiles threw an interception that was negated by a penalty, but his decision-making was largely better in this one. The Spartans will now lean on Chiles as the going gets tougher. Will he be up to the challenge?
Grade: B+
Running back Nate Carter - The Spartans wanted to get Carter going, and they were finally able to do so in this game.
Carter carried the ball eight times for 91 yards and a touchdown on the day. His touchdown came on a 60-yard scamper that was perfectly blocked, but his overall stats looked good.
Michigan State will want to establish the run against their next few opponents, so Carter’s role becomes important. He will need to maintain this momentum as the Spartans’ opponents become much tougher.
Grade: B
