What the Spartans Can do to Get Back to .500
Michigan State will be looking to get back to their winning ways after dropping its last two games and falling under the .500 mark when it faces Illinois on the road on Nov. 16.
Regardless of their recent loss against the Indiana Hoosiers, a team that improved their record of 9-0, the Spartans' focus cannot be on the loss, it will be focused on what to improve on in the very near future.
Last game, Michigan State was out-performed in every sense of the word, ultimately losing 47-10. In the loss, the team recorded 193 yards, with 229 passing yards that averaged 3.0 yards per play. The main focus, looking back on the loss, is to improve the team's rushing game. Against Indiana, the team's total rushing yards were -36.
In the four games the Spartans have been victorious in this season, their rushing numbers were more than their opponents. The team has found more success when they can execute both forms of offense, as to be expected, but another piece to the puzzle for the Spartans to be victorious on the 16th is their defense as well.
When the Spartans have allowed more than 24 points this season, they have been unable to pull off the win. In the five games that they have lost, their opponents have averaged 32.6 points against them, compared to Michigan State averaging 12.6 points in their losses.
Michigan State running backs Kay'Ron Lynch-Adams and Nate Carter are the only two Spartans with more than 400 receiving yards on the year. If the Spartans look to change their course of action following the loss, the defense is their main priority.
This team has strong components on defense, such as linebacker Jordan Turner leading the team in 51 total tackles. Other notable players on defense so far this season through nine games are defensive back Malik Spencer and linebacker Cal Haladay, both with over 40 tackles.
With Illinois in their sights, Michigan State will start chasing down that even record, so long as it executes what needs to be executed, both on the defensive pressure and for its offense to execute plays.
