Where Former Michigan State QB Kirk Cousins Stands in NFL QB Rankings
Since entering the NFL in 2012, former Michigan State quarterback Kirk Cousins has established himself as one of the league's top quarterbacks.
When it comes to winning, Cousins hasn't been very consistent, but he has managed to keep his job as a full-time starter since taking over for Robert Griffin III in his final few years with the Washington Redskins (now Commanders).
While Cousins comes off the most devastating injury of his career, he is still just a season removed from his last Pro Bowl appearance. He will now have a brand-new opportunity with the Atlanta Falcons, who signed him to a four-year, $180-million contract this offseason.
While the Falcons used the No. 8 pick in this year's NFL Draft on quarterback Michael Penix Jr., it is still likely Cousins gets the start come Week 1, considering what the club has invested in the veteran quarterback.
In a recent article from Trevor Sikemma of Pro Football Focus, Cousins ranked around the middle of the pack among starting quarterbacks going into next season, coming in at No. 15.
Here's what Sikkema had to say about Cousins:
"Honestly, this feels too low for Cousins. He has been one of the most consistently successful NFL quarterbacks over the past few years. In his past six seasons, he has not posted an overall season grade below 80.0 and has just one sub-80.0 passing grade. But 2023 showed hints of a downturn.
"Cousins played in only eight games in 2023 and was on pace for his lowest big-time throw rate before going down with a torn Achilles. However, he was also on track for his lowest turnover-worthy play rate. His adjusted completion percentage was at a career high but his average depth of target was at a career low. Now he’s 36 years old and coming off an Achilles tear with a new team in Atlanta. He has been incredibly efficient to this point in his career, and we’ll see if can be more aggressive in 2024."
