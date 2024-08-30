Where Michigan State OC Brian Lindgren Will Call Plays from Against FAU
Michigan State’s football program has experienced numerous critical changes to the coaching staff and the roster this offseason.
The Spartans enter the upcoming season with plenty of question marks surrounding the program that can only be answered after the season officially begins against Florida Atlantic. The questions surrounding Michigan State are important for Coach Jonathan Smith and the Spartans.
Smith has done an admirable job overcoming nearly every hurdle he and Michigan State have encountered this offseason. Whenever there was a question about how Smith would handle an issue, whether big or small, he responded well. A question that has already been answered for Michigan State’s coaching staff heading into the Spartans’ matchup against Florida Atlantic is where Spartans offensive coordinator Brian Lindgren call the game from.
Lindgren told reporters on Tuesday that he will be calling plays from the booth against Florida Atlantic.
It is unclear whether that is the case only for Michigan State’s game against Florida Atlantic or if that will be the case for the entire season moving forward. As Michigan State’s coaching staff looks to get a rhythm going, Lindgren will likely try both coaching from the booth and from the field at different points this season to see which works best for him and the team.
Smith, Lindgren and the rest of Michigan State’s coaching staff have their work cut out for them this upcoming season. They are starting anew in East Lansing and have one of the most challenging schedules of any team in the country. While where the team’s offensive coordinator coaches from on game day may not seem like a big deal, for a coaching staff entering their first game and first season at a new school, no detail is too minor to pay attention to, and all possible legal advantages must be explored. A few games will be all it takes to determine which location works best for Lindgren to call plays.
Don’t forget to follow the official Spartan Nation Page on Facebook Spartan Nation WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be a part of our vibrant community group Go Green Go White as well WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.