Will the Air Attack be the Difference in Opener for The Spartans?
Today is the day many Michigan State Spartan fans have been waiting for. As the 2024 season kicks off against the Florida Atlantic University Burrowing Owls there might be one factor that reigns supreme regarding the outcome of the game.
Last season, the Spartans passed for an average of just under 200 yards per game with 199.8. According to the NCAA, that was 96 out of 130 FBS teams. That is an alarming state, considering MSU finished the season 4-8 and found themselves passing in all four quarters including late drives in the end trying to make something happen.
For FAU, it only averaged 215 yards through the air as well. Finishing 76-of-130 last season in that category and 20 spots ahead of the Spartans. The Burrowing Owls might try to give themselves the upper hand and try some things as they head into Spartan Stadium and try to make a statement.
For Spartan Nation, there is great optimism that the exciting plays through the air could be more apparent in 2024, given the returning weapons and the new faces that will have control of the offense.
Transfer quarterback Aidan Chiles has high expectations heading into Game 1. The Spartans needed to make a splash this offseason, and that’s exactly what they did when getting commitment from Chiles.
Last year at Oregon State, Chiles combined for seven touchdowns in his freshman campaign -- four through the air and three with his legs. Chiles will be in control of the offense and be the most important piece in establishing the passing game and finding targets like Jaron Glover, Montorie Foster Jr., Alante Brown and Jack Velling, to name a few. Plus, the other Spartans looking to make plays when given their chance on offense as well.
Tonight will serve as a brand new opportunity to turn the page officially on last season and start fresh. Spartans offensive coordinator Brian Lindgren will have lots of eyes on his offensive players and play calls as he looks to improve the Spartans' offensive production from last year, ultimately having an impact on producing more wins.
