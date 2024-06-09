Former Michigan State Spartan Draymond Green Sounds Off on Caitlin Clark Controversy
Much has been said about the incident between WNBA guards Chennedy Carter and Caitlin Clark last week when Carter blatantly shoved Clark to the ground in a game between the Chicago Sky and the Indiana Fever.
It was the talk of the sports world throughout the succeeding days, and former Michigan State men's basketball forward Draymond Green joined in.
On an Instagram post from ESPNW reporting that Carter had said in her post-game press conference that she wouldn't be answering any questions about Clark, Green commented: "Indiana better go invest in an enforcer...FAST!"
Carter would make a statement on X, formerly known as Twitter:
Green responded to Carter in a recent episode of "The Draymond Green Show," clarifying his Instagram comment.
"I like the play," Green said. "Like, it was a for sure bullshit play. You just run up and chuck the girl, but I'm all for that; I'm not the guy that's going to come out here and be like, 'You shouldn't do that!' No, no, no. What my point was is they should get an enforcer so that when you do that, somebody come club you. Because that's what should happen. Like, you don't get to just do something to Steph Curry. I'm sorry. I'll get thrown out 82 times. You just don't get to hit Steph. That's not what we're going to do here. And by the way, Steph's going to stand up for himself. Ain't no -- I can't say the word I want to say -- but ain't none of that in my brother's blood. He's going to stand up for himself anyway. But we ain't rolling, he ain't got to do all that, and you ain't going to do all that, because you know what comes with that.
"And that's simply what I was saying, Miss Chennedy. Love what you did. I don't love how you went to the press conference and wouldn't answer a question about it, quite frankly. If you want to understand how this thing goes, I'll give you a little advice. [If] you're going to take on the villain role, great. Love it. [If] you're going to be that enforcer on your team, great. Love it. Can't dodge the question. You go to the press conference, you answer the question. ... You did what you did, stand on it. That's all I'm saying."
