Caitlin Clark Commends LeBron James for His Brave Chocolate Chip Cookie Decision

It’s well-known that LeBron James loves chocolate chip cookies.

Dwyane Wade previously shared a story about when Heat president Pat Riley took away James’s cookie supply on a team plane when he played for Miami, and that crossed the line for the four-time NBA champion. No one messes with James’s chocolate chip cookies.

Well, except for himself, apparently.

James shared that he prepared for the 2025–26 season by cutting out desserts and wine—yes, that means his beloved chocolate chip cookies, too.

ESPN posted about James’s cookie decision on Tuesday, causing quite the stir on social media. Caitlin Clark even added to the conversation by leaving a hilarious comment on Instagram.

“I’d rather retire than do this. This is why he’s him,” Clark wrote.

Couldn’t relate more, Clark.

James shared his sacrifice of his chocolate chip cookies when speaking to Steve Nash on the Mind the Game podcast this week. James’s season debut was pushed back as he was rehabbing a sciatica nerve issue on his right side that saw him miss the first 14 games of the regular season. He felt like he needed to sacrifice something since he wasn’t available in training camp or for the beginning of the season. It doesn’t sound like it was an easy decision for him.

James has since indulged in his favorite cookies since the start of the year. No need to worry, Clark.

