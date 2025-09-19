The Only Former Michigan State Spartan Now Playing for USC
One of the things that the transfer portal has caused in college football is the massive increase in instances where athletes go up against their former schools.
When Michigan State takes on No. 25 USC, there will be one player of that on the Trojans' side. It'll impact one of the more subtle aspects of the game, as that player is long snapper Hank Pepper.
Pepper's MSU Career
As far as long snappers go, Pepper was about as good a get as Michigan State could've gotten coming out of high school. Coming from Chandler High School in Arizona, he was ranked as the No. 1 long snapper in the entire class of 2021 by 247Sports.
Pepper started right away for the Spartans as a true freshman, and will always be a contributor to that 11-2 year in 2021 that featured MSU's last victory over Michigan and a Peach Bowl victory. He started all 13 games that year.
The following year, Pepper only played in the first five games before missing the remaining seven contests due to injury. In 2023, he only played in the first four games before preserving his redshirt season in the wake of the Mel Tucker firing and then headed to USC during the ensuing offseason.
For those perhaps wondering --- no, Hank is not related to Taybor Pepper, another former MSU long snapper who has played in seven NFL seasons.
USC Career
Pepper played in all 13 of USC's games last year and clearly did a good job. He was an All-Big Ten Third Team selection.
Through three games this season, Pepper has continued to be the team's top long snapper.
MSU's New Long Snappers
It's easy to dismiss the long snapper position. But think it this way --- when the long snapper isn't doing their job, it's extremely noticeable. It's a more extreme version of the offensive line; at least when they play well, people notice a bit. No one (on the outside, at least) compliments the long snapper for a job well done.
MSU now has two players who specialize at that spot --- Kaden Schickel and Jack Wills. Linebacker and 2025 team captain Sam Edwards has done it a bit in the past, as well.
Schickel suffered an ACL injury during Michigan State's game at U-M last year, and there were some issues with snaps for the Spartans after he went out.
Schickel is still recovering from that injury a bit as the 2025 season has begun, so the true freshman Wills has stepped in. Nothing has sailed over a punter's or holder's head through three games, so so far, so good for him.
Keep up with all our content when you follow the official Spartan Nation page on Facebook, Spartan Nation, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be sure to share your thoughts on Hank Pepper facing his old team when you join our community group, Go Green Go White, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE. Don't forget to give us a follow on X @MSUSpartansOnSI as well.