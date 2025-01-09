Michigan State Spartans Insider Podcast: Looking at the State of Spartan Hockey
No.1 Michigan State hockey can't seem to lose right now, having recently won the Great Lakes Invitational Championship and their two latest games against Wisconsin, including a thrilling overtime win at the Frozen Confines at Wrigley Field.
The Spartans are sitting at 17-2-1 overall with an 8-1-0 record in conference play.
Meanwhile, Michigan State goaltender Trey Augustine has returned from a successful trip to Ontario, where he and Team USA won their second straight goal medal in the IIHF World Junior Championships.
On this episode of the Michigan State Insider Podcast, our Aidan Champion and host Bryan Anthony Davis recap the Spartans' latest stretch and preview what's to come for the Green and White.
You can watch the episode below:
Michigan State coach Adam Nightingale also spoke to the media on Tuesday. Below is a transcript from his opening statement:
Nightingale: "It was a fun week of hockey for our team, our fans, our alumni. The home game, it was a heck of an effort to come back and win that game, and then, you look at the -- get a chance at Wrigley, and we got so many alums in the Chicago are. And thought the turnout was great, I thought it was really well run and I thought it was a great hockey game. I thought it was a game that could have went either way, and they're a tough team to play against, well-coached, even within that game, we jumped out to a 2-0 lead, and they tied it, and we have a lead, and they tie it late, and [we] find a way with whatever it was -- 1.4 seconds left. It was a memory our guys will always have, and I think for our fans too, right? For all of them that turned out and showed up at the game. So, that was awesome. And now, we're moving on to Penn State and really tough team to play against in their barn, especially. They carry a hungry hockey team; they also just had a big win on Sunday, and they'll be ready to go."
