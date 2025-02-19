WATCH: Michigan State's Adam Nightingale Looks Ahead to No. 18 Penn State
EAST LANSING, Mich. -- Michigan State hockey is No. 1 in the nation again and looking to end its final home series of the season with a bang when it hosts No. 18 Penn State.
The Spartans come off a split series with No. 10 Michigan but one that ended with a dominant 6-1 Michigan State victory in Detroit.
Penn State, meanwhile, has swept two series in a row and has lost just one game in regulation since its last meeting with the Spartans over a month ago.
Michigan State coach Adam Nightingale addressed the media on Tuesday, reflecting on the bye week while looking ahead to the upcoming series.
You can watch below:
Below is a partial transcript from Nightingale's availability:
Nightingale: "Well, obviously, coming off a bye week here, so we got a couple good weeks of practice and a chance to get a little healthy and obviously, down the home stretch here. So, we're playing a really good Penn State team, you could argue is maybe the hottest in the country and fighting for their lifes to make the tournament, so it will be a heck of a weekend and looking forward to an, obviously, special weekend being Saturday, Senior Night, knowing that we got a few guys here that some of them have been here longer than others, but put a lot into this program, and I know the crowd will be great, and our guys are excited about that."
Q: Do you think the bye week came at a good spot for you? And do you adjust based on when it comes in the schedule as far as how you go about that week?
Nightingale: " ... I don't know if there's ever a perfect time; I think our guys want to keep playing, right? And so, there's probably some years where you're more banged up than others and you probably would want a bye. And I thought we were relatively healthy and -- knock on wood -- we've been pretty fortunate with that, outside of Red [Savage]. But it's that time of year where any contact sport, teams have injuries, right? So, guys are banged up and playing through some stuff, but a chance to [get] fresh but also work on some things and get ready for the home stretch."