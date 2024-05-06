EXCLUSIVE: Michigan State Target TE Jayden Savoury Talks About Late Start on the Gridiron
Michigan State is undergoing a complete rebuilding of its recruiting presence in the state of Michigan. Coach Jonathan Smith opened his Spartan career with that promise.
The Spartans recently secured three-star Orchard Lake St. Mary's linebacker DJ White as their first in-state 2025 commitment.
Now, the Spartans are targeting White's teammate, tight end Jayden Savoury.
Savoury is a three-star recruit, per 247Sports. He is the No. 13 player in the state of Michigan -- the top tight end -- and No. 43 nationally at his position.
Savoury, at 6-foot-6, 220 pounds, has garnered attention from numerous Power Five schools. 247Sports national recruiting analyst Allen Trieu touted Savoury as an elite talent.
Trieu wrote, "[Savoury] shows body control and the ball skills and hand-eye coordination to high-point the ball and win in jump-ball situations. Fluid mover who shows suddenness for a bigger body. Lined up in a variety of spots including the slot and in the backfield ... Very natural athlete who will be a receiving mismatch and potential vertical threat as a move-tight end ... [Savoury's] ceiling is very high."
Perhaps the most tantalizing part of Savoury's potential for scouts is that he only seriously began playing football last season as a junior.
Savoury told Spartan Nation about his late debut for Orchard Lakes St. Marys' football team.
"I used to play [football] in elementary school, all the way up to third grade," Savoury said. "And then I kinda just stopped liking it for a little bit. Then, I played basketball so I've been playing basketball ever since third grade and, you know, I've been doing good in basketball.
"And my junior year, all the [football] coaches at my high school were telling me to come out and I was a little hesitant at first but then, you know, a lot of the guys on the team encouraged me to play as well. And so, I took a chance and all praise to God, you know, he's blessed me and given me great opportunities."
Savoury still plays basketball for Orchard Lake St. Mary's.
In fact, Savoury and Michigan State basketball target Trey McKenney helped lead the Eaglets to their first Division I state championship in March.
