Why MSU Must Spend to Improve Pass Rush

Michigan State is seeking ways to improve its roster ahead of the 2026 season.

MSU has struggled to beat any of the top teams it has played over the last few seasons, and a lack of high-end talent and depth has been one of the main reasons. The Spartans have not been the most talented team in the last few years.

One area the Spartans have struggled with most noticeably has been rushing the passer. They have not gotten enough out of their edge rushers, and they cannot rely on interior pressure over the course of a 12-game season.

How does MSU improve its pass rush moving forward?

By opening up the checkbook.

Spending on the MSU roster

The Spartans received a major financial gift from Acrisure’s Greg and Dawn Williams , which brings the athletic department nearly $300 million to work with now. MSU can be as competitive as it wants on the NIL front, going toe-to-toe with SEC and Big Ten programs for top talent.

Some of the best edge rushers have found new homes through the transfer portal, including David Bailey, who transferred to Texas Tech from Stanford. Bailey is now a projected first-round pick in the 2026 NFL Draft.

While there is no Bailey-type player in the transfer portal right now, there are several effective pass-rushers the Spartans could pursue. That includes Penn State’s Chaz Coleman, who will have every big program after him, and Miami (OH)’s Adam Trick.

There is no reason for MSU not to get involved in these players’ recruitments. The Spartans cannot go bargain hunting at arguably the most important defensive position in football for another offseason.

Bringing in big-name defensive ends would significantly improve this Spartan defense. Defensive coordinator Joe Rossi does not often send pressure, so those players would have to create it on their own.

However, Rossi may feel inclined to amend his defensive strategies if he has better edge play to work with. If MSU can put together a competitive offer for Coleman and bring in a star pass-rusher, Rossi could center his game plan around him.

The Spartans are trying to return to their defense-first, toughness-oriented philosophy, and getting after the quarterback would help them return to that mantle. It has been too long since the dominant days of an MSU defense.

MSU has the resources to compete in the NIL landscape, and the Spartans should be able to spend big to improve this roster for the 2026 season.

