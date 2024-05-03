Former Michigan State OL Ethan Boyd Commits to Colorado
Another former member of the Michigan State football program has found a new home.
Former Michigan State offensive tackle Ethan Boyd announced on X, formerly known as Twitter, that he has committed to Colorado.
Boyd made three starts in 12 games last season, playing 313 snaps at right tackle.
Pro Football Focus gave him an overall grade of 60.5, a run-block grade of 67.7 and a pass-block grade of 43.3 for that campaign.
The year before, Boyd mostly served on special teams for the Spartans. He appeared in 10 contests after redshirting his 2021 season.
For the first time in a long time, Boyd won't be playing football in his hometown of East Lansing. The former Spartan played at East Lansing High School. He helped lead the Trojans to the Division II state finals in his senior season. He was a three-star prospect entering college who received offers from other Michigan State conference rivals, Minnesota and Indiana.
Boyd received 14 offers as a recruit. According to 247Sports' composite rankings, he was the No. 12 prospect in the state of Michigan in the Class of 2021 and 44th-best offensive tackle nationally.
Boyd will be playing for the great Deion Sanders, who has become highly acclaimed as Colorado's leader since being hired as the program's head coach in 2022.
The new Buffalo offensive lineman has two years of eligibility remaining.
Geno VanDeMark was the other former Spartan offensive lineman to enter the transfer portal this week. He also made some starts on the right side of the line last season.
VanDeMark started six games at right guard for the Spartans last season while playing in a total of eight games. His season was limited due to an injury, which kept him out four games.
He made two starts in 10 games the season before.
PFF gave VanDeMark an overall grade of 59.1, a run-block grade of 59.3 and a pass-block grade of 50.5 for his final season with the Spartans.
VanDeMark has not yet made a commitment since entering the portal.
Michigan State did have a solid pickup this week when it landed Illinois offensive lineman Andrew Dennis on Thursday.
Don’t forget to follow the official Spartan Nation Page on Facebook Spartan Nation WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be a part of our vibrant community group Go Green Go White as well WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.