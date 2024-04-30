BREAKING: Two Michigan State Offensive Linemen Enter Transfer Portal
Michigan State football has lost two more players to the transfer portal.
According to Matt Zenitz and Chris Hummer of 247Sports, Michigan State offensive linemen Ethan Boyd and Geno VanDeMark have entered their names in the transfer portal.
Boyd had entered the portal back in early December before withdrawing his name later that month.
Boyd was a solid contributor for the Spartans last season, having made three starts while playing in all 12 games. Boyd played 313 snaps of offense at right tackle.
Pro Football Focus gave Boyd an overall grade of 60.5, a run-block grade of 67.7 and a pass-block grade of 43.3 for his 2023 campaign.
The season before, his redshirt freshman season, Boyd played in 10 games, mostly contributing on special teams.
He redshirted his 2021 season.
Boyd was a hometown kid, having played at East Lansing High School, which he helped lead to an 8-1 record, a district title and a trip to the Division II state finals in his final season with the program. He was rated a top-30 prospect in the state of Michigan by ESPN, 247Sports, Rivals and the Detroit News.
VanDeMark made six starts at right guard while playing in eight games last season. He missed four games due to injury.
Pro Football Focus gave VanDeMark an overall grade of 59.1, a run-block grade of 59.3 and a pass-block grade of 50.5 for the 2023 season.
In 2022, VanDeMark started two games in 10 appearances. He recorded 215 offensive snaps and 40 special teams snaps. He redshirted his 2021 season.
Like Boyd, VanDeMark also entered the portal back in December before withdrawing soon after.
VanDeMark came to Michigan State as a four-star recruit by Rivals, who, along with ESPN and 247Sports, ranked him the No. 1 prospect in the state of New Jersey.
The Spartans have added only a couple of transfers to the offensive line this offseason, including former Oregon State offensive lineman Tanner Miller and former Holy Cross offensive lineman Luke Newman.
Boyd and VanDeMark join former Spartan offensive tackle Keyshawn Blackstock, offensive tackle Spencer Brown, offensive guard Kevin Wigenton, offensive tackle Braden Miller and offensive tackle Andy Hartman as Michigan State offensive linemen to have entered the transfer portal this offseason.
Don’t forget to follow the official Spartan Nation Page on Facebook Spartan Nation WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be a part of our vibrant community group Go Green Go White as well WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.