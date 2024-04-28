Former Michigan State LB Jacoby Windmon Signs With Pittsburgh Steelers
While Michigan State football only had one player from last year's roster be selected in the 2024 NFL Draft -- offensive lineman Nick Samac -- the Spartans have had several players who are still getting an opportunity at the next level.
One of them is former Spartan linebacker Jacoby Windmon.
Michigan State football revealed on Saturday that Windmon has been signed by the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Windmon played his final two collegiate seasons at Michigan State after transferring from UNLV. Last season, the prospect unfortunately only started the first three games of the Spartans' season before going down with an injury that had him sit the rest of the year.
The season prior, his first as a Spartan, Windmon made six starts at defensive end and two at linebacker. He led the nation with six forced fumbles, tying the second-most in a single season in program history. Windmon finished the season with 49 tackles, 10.5 for loss, 5.5 sacks and an interception.
Windmon spent three seasons at UNLV. He played in all 12 games as a freshman, earning 12 tackles, one for a loss and a pass breakup. The following season (2020), Windmon was named an All-Mountain West honorable mention, having recorded 39 tackles, five sacks, two pass breakups and a forced fumble.
In his final season with the Rebels, Windmon totaled 119 tackles, which ranked 13th in the nation.
Windmon was one of 10 Spartans from last year's roster to participate in Michigan State's 2024 Pro Day.
"(The scouts) put me at outside linebacker, which is kind of a combination of both (linebacker and defensive end)," Windmon said. "I'm able to show my versatility – I'm able to rush the passer, and I'm able to drop in coverage when I need to be and it kind of helps with timing.
"I expect to be having a great opportunity to go out there and do what I do best. You only have one team. I was blessed and am thankful for my family, thank God, all praise and honor goes to Him for putting me in this position, but I feel like I put myself in a pretty good spot with the results I have from today."
Don’t forget to follow the official Spartan Nation Page on Facebook Spartan Nation WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be a part of our vibrant community group Go Green Go White as well WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.